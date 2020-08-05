Brendan Calder Sells 1,300 Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Brendan Calder sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total value of C$206,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,756 shares in the company, valued at C$754,254.04.

Brendan Calder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Brendan Calder sold 870 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total value of C$102,660.00.

FSV stock opened at C$159.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37. FirstService Corp has a 12 month low of C$83.36 and a 12 month high of C$161.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

