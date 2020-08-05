Brenda J. Bacon Sells 5,000 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FCN opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 507.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

