Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.