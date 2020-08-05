BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

NYSE BP opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. BP has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

A number of research firms have commented on BP. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

