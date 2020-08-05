Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 2,385 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after buying an additional 13,324,535 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,923,000 after buying an additional 5,709,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $126,800,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.