Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 2,385 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BSX stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
