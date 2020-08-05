Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Hold”

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.
Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
