Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Hold”

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

