Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $82.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

