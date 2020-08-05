Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by an average of 60.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $83.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

