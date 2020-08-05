BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches Market Cap of $647,979.68

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $647,979.68 and $187.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.07 or 0.05136416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013869 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

