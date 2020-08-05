Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCEI opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCEI. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

