Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.15-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-177.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.64 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.83-0.98 EPS.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.