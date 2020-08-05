Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.83-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $733-747 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.36 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.15-0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $574.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.99 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Blucora from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.