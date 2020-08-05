Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.83-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $733-747 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.36 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.15-0.23 EPS.
NASDAQ BCOR opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $574.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.99 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
