Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 10,840,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,998,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

