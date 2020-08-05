Blonder Tongue Labs (BDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BDR opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Separately, TheStreet cut Blonder Tongue Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

