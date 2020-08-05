Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

BSM stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,869 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

