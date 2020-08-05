BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

BJ opened at $41.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $928,052.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,568,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,296,000 after acquiring an additional 495,830 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

