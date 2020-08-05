Bitstar Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Bitstar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bitstar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitstar has a total market cap of $99,000.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000376 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

