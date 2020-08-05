B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

BGS stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.95.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 92,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,759 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in B&G Foods by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $8,092,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 17.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

