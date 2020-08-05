Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

BBY stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after buying an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

