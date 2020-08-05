Bertrand Loy Sells 118,520 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 2,087.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 109,798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Entegris by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

