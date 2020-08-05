Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
