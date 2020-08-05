Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.