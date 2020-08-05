Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.32 ($73.40).

ETR:BMW opened at €58.14 ($65.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.95. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a 1 year high of €77.06 ($86.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

