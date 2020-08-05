Barrington Research Increases Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target to $44.00

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.17 million, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 309.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 52.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 23.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.