Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

BMO stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 25,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

