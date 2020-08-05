Bank of America Increases SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target to $33.00

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

FLOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. SPX Flow has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,749,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.