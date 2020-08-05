Bank of America Increases SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target to $33.00

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.
FLOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.
SPX Flow stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. SPX Flow has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,749,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
SPX Flow Company Profile
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.