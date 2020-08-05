Bank of America Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $175.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.
Shares of ITW opened at $185.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.20. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
