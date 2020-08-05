Bank of America Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $175.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

Shares of ITW opened at $185.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.20. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

