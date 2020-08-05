Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Cut to $0.00

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
SAN stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.
