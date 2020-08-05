Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Cut to $0.00

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SAN stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,238,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,461,000 after buying an additional 2,376,909 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,918,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,906,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,553 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,115,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 56,176 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,320,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 166,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

