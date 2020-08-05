B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 28th

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.21) million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.52%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 51,146 shares of company stock worth $1,087,456 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

