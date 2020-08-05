B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

LB opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in L Brands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

