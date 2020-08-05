Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZRE. Barclays upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $21.45 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 38.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,370,000. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,678,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

