Axos Financial Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE:AX opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,971 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.