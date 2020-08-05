Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $10.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 111,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $931,385.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,281,704 shares of company stock worth $16,075,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2,221.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $9.25 on Friday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

