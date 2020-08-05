ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $53.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATLKY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

