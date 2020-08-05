ASGN Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for ASGN in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $29,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 2,045 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $133,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,679. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 113.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.