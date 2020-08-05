Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.04.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $263.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $503,040.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,626.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,659 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,864. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,807,000 after acquiring an additional 151,817 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

