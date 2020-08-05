Argentex Group PLC (AGFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 10th

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) announced a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Argentex Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 207 ($2.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

