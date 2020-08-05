Argentex Group PLC (AGFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 10th

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) announced a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Argentex Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 207 ($2.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.
About Argentex Group
