Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARCC. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Ares Capital stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 222,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 347,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,465,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,915,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

