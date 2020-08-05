Archrock Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Archrock has a payout ratio of -828.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

NYSE:AROC opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

