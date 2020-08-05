ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 83.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a payout ratio of 571.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

NYSE:ABR opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.79.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.84). ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABR shares. TheStreet downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

