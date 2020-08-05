Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aramark from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

