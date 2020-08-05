Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 279.79% and a negative net margin of 167.84%. On average, analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Montgomery bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,250. Insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

