Apple Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $355.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.23.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $438.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,901.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.01. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $446.55.

Shares of Apple are set to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

