Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,202,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,294,000 after buying an additional 530,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after buying an additional 566,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,435,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,099,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.