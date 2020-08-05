Andre Choulika Sells 4,228 Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Andre Choulika sold 4,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $19,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Calyxt Inc has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 455.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calyxt Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

