Andre Choulika Sells 4,228 Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Andre Choulika sold 4,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $19,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Calyxt Inc has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.52.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 455.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calyxt Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.
Calyxt Company Profile
Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.
