Analysts Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target at $141.67

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th.
In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UTHR opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.96. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $127.79.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.
