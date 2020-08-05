Analysts Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target at $141.67

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 83,815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.96. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

