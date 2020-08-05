Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $19.38

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Talos Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Talos Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 1,252.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TALO opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.13.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

