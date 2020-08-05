Analysts Set Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Target Price at $24.75

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 9,282,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,909,000 after buying an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,734 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $20,125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,232,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 59,125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,212,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 174,691 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

