Analysts Set Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) PT at $22.75

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of FHI opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.46.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

