Analysts Set Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price at $64.54

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,481,580.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $6,624,756.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,234 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,631 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after buying an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chegg by 119.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after buying an additional 2,520,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 122.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,509.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

