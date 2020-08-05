Analysts Offer Predictions for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $368.26 on Monday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $405.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teleflex by 13.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.